Spotted: Seraphina Affleck Flips!
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck checks out the world -- upside down! -- while watching big sister Violet's soccer practice on Saturday in Brentwood, Calif.
What a view!
Joining the 21-month-old and mom Jennifer Garner was Ben Affleck‘s own mother, Chris, taking the place of her son while the actor is off filming his latest project.
