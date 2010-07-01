Spotted: Heidi Klum Takes Lou to Go!

Heidi Klum, whose show Project Runway returns July 29, holds tight to daughter Lou Sulola, 8 months, while leaving New York's Bar Pitti with her family on Tuesday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 12:41 PM
Now that’s some cute carry out!

We recently spotted the entire family — minus papa Seal, who’s on tour in Europe — enjoying a day at the park.

