Spotted: Halle Berry and Her Browsing Buddy - Nahla!
Halle Berry browses the wares at a CB2 store alongside an adorable personal shopper – daughter Nahla Ariela, 2½, in West Hollywood, Calif.
Sunday shopping!
As for having a child later in the game, Berry, 44, says, “I have a new focus that’s outside myself, and that feels really good, in your 40s, to have arrived at that place. I’m actually lucky and grateful that I waited until an age when I can really be present.”
Nahla is the actress’ child with her ex, model Gabriel Aubry.