Spotted: Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Big Apple Babies
Out and about on Thursday in New York City, Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted strolling with kids Moses, 4, and Apple, 5½. The actress didn't touch down in the Big Apple for long though -- by Friday, she was in Los Angeles making the press rounds for Iron Man 2, which hits theaters May 7.
“Iron Man was heaven,” Paltrow, 37, said recently. “The kids could come every day. They had their mini Jeep that they drove around the parking lot in front of my trailer.”
