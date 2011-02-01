Spotted: Gwen Stefani and Kingston's Slidin' Smiles

Whee! Gwen Stefani and elder son Kingston James McGregor, 4½, take to the slopes while vacationing in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. with Gavin Rossdale and Zuma Nesta Rock, 2, on Monday. The No Doubt frontwoman, 41, is currently enjoying some time away from the studio as bandmate Tony Kanal settles in with new daughter Coco Reese Lakshmi, 1 week.