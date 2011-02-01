Spotted: Gwen Stefani and Kingston's Slidin' Smiles

Gwen Stefani and elder son Kingston James McGregor, 4½, take to the slopes while vacationing in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:36 PM
Advertisement

Whee! Gwen Stefani and elder son Kingston James McGregor, 4½, take to the slopes while vacationing in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. with Gavin Rossdale and Zuma Nesta Rock, 2, on Monday. The No Doubt frontwoman, 41, is currently enjoying some time away from the studio as bandmate Tony Kanal settles in with new daughter Coco Reese Lakshmi, 1 week.

RELATED: Spotted: Gavin Rossdale’s Dapper Dudes
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com