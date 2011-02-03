Spotted: Gavin Rossdale and Zuma's Sweet Treat

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale enjoys some chocolate frozen yogurt while perched on Gavin Rossdale's lap Tuesday in West Hollywood, Calif.

Yummy in my tummy!

The 2-year-old and his family — including big brother Kingston and mom Gwen Stefani — recently returned from a snowy getaway to Mammoth Lakes.

