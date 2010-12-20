Spotted: Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon and Sons Visit the Zoo
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon gets down on sons' Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas' level at unveiling of the Elephants of Asia habitat, unveiled Wednesday at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles, Calif.
Advertisement
|
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon gets down on sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas‘ level at the new Elephants of Asia habitat, unveiled Wednesday at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles, Calif.
Following
The 3-year-old twins are the actress’ sons with estranged husband Michael Nilon.
RELATED: Spotted: Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon’s Gucci Guys