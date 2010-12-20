Spotted: Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon and Sons Visit the Zoo

Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon gets down on sons' Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas' level at unveiling of the Elephants of Asia habitat, unveiled Wednesday at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:32 PM
Advertisement

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon gets down on sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas‘ level at the new Elephants of Asia habitat, unveiled Wednesday at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 3-year-old twins are the actress’ sons with estranged husband Michael Nilon.

RELATED: Spotted: Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon’s Gucci Guys

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com