Spotted: David Beckham and Brooklyn: Well-Suited

David Beckham – who's sporting a new do! – and his eldest son, Brooklyn Joseph, 11½, hit the red carpet during The Sun Military Awards, which honors Britain's Armed Forces, on Wednesday night in London.

What a dashing duo!

“[Brooklyn]’s always very, very stylish,” says mum Victoria Beckham.

“All my boys have a natural style and love of fashion. We all embrace it.”