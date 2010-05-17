Spotted: Crystal Bowersox's Little Idol

American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox -- holding her son, Tony -- steps onto the field during her homecoming parade and performance, held at Fifth Third Field on Friday in Toledo, Ohio.

Take me out to the ballgame! Well, not quite.

Bowersox, 24, along with Casey James and Lee DeWyze, are the remaining three contestants on the current season of the hit reality series.