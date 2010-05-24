Orion Christopher Noth makes a break for it - with dad Chris Noth not far behind! - while playing at a Los Angeles park on Saturday.

Spotted: Orion Noth Makes a Break for It!

Catch me if you can!

Orion Christopher Noth takes off running — with dad Chris Noth not far behind! — while playing at a Los Angeles park on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Orion, 2, is the only child for the Sex and the City star and fiancée Tara Wilson.

“Everyone says their baby is beautiful. Mine really is,” Noth, 55, laughs.