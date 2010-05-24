Spotted: Orion Noth Makes a Break for It!
Orion Christopher Noth makes a break for it - with dad Chris Noth not far behind! - while playing at a Los Angeles park on Saturday.
Catch me if you can!
Orion, 2, is the only child for the Sex and the City star and fiancée Tara Wilson.
“Everyone says their baby is beautiful. Mine really is,” Noth, 55, laughs.
“I never thought I’d see the day where the sound of a child crying would be music to my ears.”