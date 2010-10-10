Spotted: Christina Milian's Little Lunch Date - Violet!
Christina Milian and daughter Violet Madison, 7 months, were spotted leaving Cafe Med in West Hollywood, Calif. after dining together on Thursday.
Mommy-daughter lunch date!
Following
Although she looks less than thrilled here, the singer/actress says her daughter is usually in a cheery mood.
“She’s just always so happy the second she wakes up,” Milian, 29, shares. “She has a smile on her face.”