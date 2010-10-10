Spotted: Christina Milian's Little Lunch Date - Violet!

Christina Milian and daughter Violet Madison, 7 months, were spotted leaving Cafe Med in West Hollywood, Calif. after dining together on Thursday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:25 PM
Advertisement

Mommy-daughter lunch date!

Christina Milian and daughter Violet Madison, 7 months, were spotted leaving Cafe Med in West Hollywood, Calif. after dining together on Thursday.

Although she looks less than thrilled here, the singer/actress says her daughter is usually in a cheery mood.

“She’s just always so happy the second she wakes up,” Milian, 29, shares. “She has a smile on her face.”

RELATED: Spotted: Christina Milian and Violet’s Swingin’ Smiles

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com