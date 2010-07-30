Spotted: Christina Milian and Violet - Shopgirls!
She may be going through a trying time as her split from husband The-Dream makes headlines, but Christina Milian was all smiles Tuesday as she stepped out for some shopping with daughter Violet Madison in West Hollywood.
Keeping her spirits up? Her cheerful 5-month-old baby girl.
“She’s just always so happy the second she wakes up,” the singer and actress, 28, told PEOPLE Moms & Babies recently. “She has a smile on her face.”