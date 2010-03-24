Spotted: Camila Alves and Levi's Grocery Run

Taking her suspendered sweetie by the hand, Camila Alves and son Levi make their way into Whole Foods to get groceries on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.

We spotted Levi wearing his suspenders while out in the Big Apple with dad Matthew McConaughey recently as well — perhaps it’s the 20-month-old’s new favorite look!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Alves-McConaugheys are also parents to new daughter Vida, 10 weeks.