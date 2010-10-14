Spotted: Camila Alves and Her Busy Babies
Camila Alves and daughter Vida, 9 months, follow along behind 2-year-old son Levi as he spins his wheels on a new bike on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.
Love the tutu!
“[Vida] is walking, so we’re busy — not much time for us to daydream, because if you look up at the sky for about 10 seconds they’re a half-mile down the road,” dad Matthew McConaughey said recently.
