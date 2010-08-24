Spotted: Brooke Burke's Daughter Neriah Mans the Turntables
Neriah Shae Fisher takes a turn spinning on the 1's and 2's while posing with mom Brooke Burke and DJ Trindad at the Wella Professionals' Color Discovery Tour, held Friday at the Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.
Is she a future DJ?
Although this was solo time together for the Dancing With the Stars co-host and her 10-year-old, a busy brood awaited them back at home: Brooke, 38, is also mom to daughters Sierra Sky, 8, and Heaven Rain, 3½, as well as son Shaya Braven, 2.
