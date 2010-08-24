Spotted: Brooke Burke's Daughter Neriah Mans the Turntables

Neriah Shae Fisher takes a turn spinning on the 1’s and 2’s while posing with mom Brooke Burke and DJ Trindad at the Wella Professionals Color Discovery Tour , held Friday at the Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.

Although this was solo time together for the Dancing With the Stars co-host and her 10-year-old, a busy brood awaited them back at home: Brooke, 38, is also mom to daughters Sierra Sky, 8, and Heaven Rain, 3½, as well as son Shaya Braven, 2.