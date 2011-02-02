Spotted: Alyson Hannigan and Satyana - Pretty in Pink!
How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan gives her 22-month-old daughter Satyana Marie a lift Tuesday while out in Beverly Hills.
Now that’s a cute pick-me-up!
Satyana is the only child for the actress, 36, and husband Alexis Denisof, who wed in 2003.
