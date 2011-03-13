Spotted: Alanis Morissette's Precious Cargo - Ever!
New mom Alanis Morissette cradles son Ever Imre, 11 weeks, while taking a walk on Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
Hey there, sleepyhead!
“Ever has cracked open a door in my heart that I had been dusting off for years in anticipation of this kind of opportunity to love,” the singer/songwriter, 36, blogged recently.
Baby boy is the first child for Morissette and husband Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway.