Spotted: Alanis Morissette's Precious Cargo - Ever!

New mom Alanis Morissette cradles son Ever Imre, 11 weeks, while taking a walk on Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.

Updated December 02, 2020 01:24 PM
Hey there, sleepyhead!

“Ever has cracked open a door in my heart that I had been dusting off for years in anticipation of this kind of opportunity to love,” the singer/songwriter, 36, blogged recently.

Baby boy is the first child for Morissette and husband Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway.

