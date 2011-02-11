Spotted: Alanis Morissette's Ever Is All Wrapped Up

The singer steps out for walk on Tuesday with 6-week-old son Ever Imre – who was born on Christmas Day – Tuesday in Los Angeles.

December 02, 2020
“You Oughta Know” that Alanis Morissette is a new mom!

Morissette, 36, recently Tweeted a photo of her baby boy, calling him “amazing.”

Ever is the first child for Morissette and husband Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway.

