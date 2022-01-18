Spotify to Launch CoComelon Story Time Podcast Featuring Educational and Beloved Tales

CoComelon is getting a podcast!

Spotify announced Tuesday that the streaming service is partnering with the hit children's series CoComelon — popular fare on YouTube and Netflix, among other streaming hubs — on a new podcast, CoComelon Storytime, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

CoComelon Story Time, launching Jan. 24, will be an interactive storytelling show for preschoolers featuring 42 "playful and educational" stories told by CoComelon characters JJ and Cody, according to a release.

The trailer for CoComelon Story Time features teasers from beloved stories like Humpty Dumpty, Jack and the Beanstalk, Three Little Pigs and other stories from around the world, which will be available in English, Spanish, German and Brazilian Portuguese.

"We're thrilled to announce CoComelon's first spoken word format with Spotify, the premier partner in audio," said Patrick Reese, general manager at Moonbug Entertainment, which produces CoComelon. "CoComelon's goal has always been to inspire positivity and nurture a growth mindset for kids around the world, and this helps create a fun and new way to entertain and support our global audience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We look forward to creating more content beyond the screen that speaks to children and parents as they learn and grow together," he added in a release.

"We are excited to be partnering with Moonbug to bring one of their iconic brands, CoComelon, to our millions of listeners around the world," added Verdell Walker, head of kids audio content at Spotify. "As one of today's most popular family brands, CoComelon's interactive storytelling is a perfect fit for audio. We're thrilled that we can expand the world of CoComelon, with its dynamic characters that educate and entertain millions of families, into audio."

Along with CoComelon Story Time, Spotify has also announced three upcoming original series: Gardenkeeper Gus (Jan. 31), 100 Cinderellas (Feb. 14) and Deep Blue Sea (Feb. 28).