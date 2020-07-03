"Have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again?" the sports anchor wrote on Instagram

Sports Anchor Dan O'Toole Says His Missing 1-Month-Old Daughter Is 'Safe:' 'We Are Still Broken'

Canadian sports anchor Dan O'Toole said his 1-month-old daughter Oakland has been found safe, hours after he revealed she was missing.

On Thursday, the television personality, 44, posted a black-and-white snapshot of his newborn on Instagram, writing in the caption that he was "praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, let’s you come back into my arms."

O'Toole — who is also dad to daughters Ruby and Sydney — has since updated the caption, writing that Oakland has been found "safe," though he still hadn't been reunited with her yet.

"My baby Oakland has been confirmed to be safe. I have still not seen her or held her," he wrote. "To those that decided to bash me during this ordeal, tell me this: have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again?"

"We are still broken," added O'Toole. "We may never be fixed again."

In his prior post, the dad wrote that his "heart is broken" and he "can't wait to one day hold you again." At the time, O'Toole also wrote to his followers that his "amazing ex-wife Corrie has NOTHING to do with this. Please leave her alone."

In a statement, the Toronto Police Department told PEOPLE on Thursday: "At this moment, the Toronto Police Department does not have a report of a missing infant pertaining to Dan O'Toole. There also has been no amber alert issued pertaining to this inquiry."

O'Toole, who hosts the show SC with Jay and Dan on Canada's The Sports Network (TSN), announced Oakland's birth on May 26. Sharing a photo of the newborn, O'Toole wrote, "When you self isolate long enough, you get one of these as a door prize!!"

"Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O’Toole," he added. "My brand new lil girl who has a million names, and all of my heart. In case it was ever in doubt, now officially NEVER forgetting 2020."