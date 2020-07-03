"I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is," O'Toole wrote on Instagram

Sports Anchor Dan O'Toole Says 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing: 'Praying That Whoever Has You, Is Holding You'

Canadian sports anchor Dan O'Toole's 1-month-old daughter Oakland is missing, according to the host.

Captioning a black-and-white photo of Oakland he shared on Instagram Thursday, O'Toole, 44, wrote, "My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, let’s you come back into my arms."

"I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again," he added. "My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is. ATTN: my amazing ex wife Corrie has NOTHING to do with this. Please leave her alone."

In a statement, the Toronto Police Department tells PEOPLE, "At this moment, the Toronto Police Department does not have a report of a missing infant pertaining to Dan O'Toole. There also has been no amber alert issued pertaining to this inquiry."

Oakland O'Toole

O'Toole, who hosts the show SC with Jay and Dan on Canada's The Sports Network (TSN), announced Oakland's birth on May 26.

Sharing a photo of the newborn, O'Toole wrote, "When you self isolate long enough, you get one of these as a door prize!!"

"Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O’Toole," he added. "My brand new lil girl who has a million names, and all of my heart. In case it was ever in doubt, now officially NEVER forgetting 2020."