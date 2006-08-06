Sponsor: World Breastfeeding Week: Milkdudz - not your mommaz nursing wear

Milkdudz – not your mommaz nursing wear is truly dedicated to the supporting and lifting up of the nursing mother!! With The Original BabyMina , The Convertible BabyMina , The Goddess Gown , The Nursing Nightie , and the fabulous selection of Tanktopz , the Mommaz are committed to bringing style and fun into the world of breastfeeding.

Based out of Temecula, California, Milkdudz – not your mommaz nursing wear was founded by two fashionista mommies who breastfed their own children without any stylish nursing cover-ups or sexy clothes. Now celebrity mommies like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie-Pitt, Gwen Stefani, Brooke Shields and many more can enjoy the fruits of their labor! "We are both true believers in breastfeeding and we enthusiastically encourage women to be involved in the amazing experience. When we nursed our babies there was nothing sassy or stylish to use as a cover-up. We know that sometimes nursing women feel, as we both did, frumpy and out-of-sorts. We designed the collection to help women regain their sense of style, sexiness and confidence. The feedback we have received has been tremendous and we will continue to bring hip nursing accessories and clothing to the forefront of fashion,” explain The Milkdudz mommaz.