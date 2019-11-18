'Spice Up Your Life'! Victoria Beckham Dances to Spice Girls' Hit with Son Romeo

Victoria Beckham has still got it — and she’s passing down her Posh Spice skills on to her son.

The former pop star, 45, made a guest appearance on her son Romeo James‘ TikTok account when the 17-year-old shared a home video of the two dancing side by side to “Spice Up Your Life.” In a comfy all-black outfit, Victoria demonstrated that her Spice Girls energy is still second nature.

Recorded inside a kitchen, Victoria cuts a rug with her son as a man chops some fresh produce in the background. A good sport, Romeo (who’s wearing a long-sleeved shirt from Justin Bieber‘s Drew fashion label) appears to get even more enjoyment out of the dance session, smiling as he tries to keep pace with his mom.

“Go watch our tik Tok 😂,” Victoria put on her Instagram Story, giving a shout-out to Romeo’s new social media account, where he hashtagged the video — which has amassed more than 125,000 likes — “#spicegirls” and “#poshmum.”

The Beckham children — sons Brooklyn Joseph, 20, and Cruz David, 14, and daughter Harper Seven, 8, who Victoria shares with former soccer star David Beckham, 44 — often embrace their mother’s music icon status, even though they weren’t even born during the height of the Spice Girls’ fame.

Over the summer, Victoria shared a photo of Harper striking a Posh pose near a retro photo of herself, complete with the peace sign that became the go-to move for the girl group.

“When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven 😂😂 #girlpower,” she captioned the post.

Little Harper has channeled her mother’s style and look before. In 2018, she got a haircut into a bob identical to Posh Spice’s old ‘do from the late 1990s.

Romeo doesn’t let his celebrity dad off the hook either, often playfully calling out David’s style. In October, the second-oldest child posted a side-by-side image featuring a current photo of himself sporting a braided hairstyle beside a throwback image of his father wearing cornrows.

“Who wore it better,” read the Instagram Story post, followed by a poll that gave Romeo’s followers a choice between “DAD” or “ME.”