Spencer Pratt Says He and Heidi Montag Are 'Still Working as Hard as Possible' on Expanding Family

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are keeping their fingers crossed for another baby.

The Hills: New Beginnings stars, who are already parents to 3-year-old son Gunner Stone, appeared on PeopleTV's Reality Check Wednesday where they revealed they are actively trying to have a second child.

Asked to elaborate on the pair wanting to expand their family, Pratt, 37, says they're "still working as hard as possible at it."

"No spoiler alerts but no baby yet," he continues. "That is the struggle in real life, reality."

Pratt admits that neither he nor Montag 34, thought that having a second baby would "be this challenging."

"We tried different lifestyles and everything we could think of," he says. "So yeah, we're still working on that one."

Montag previously said back in October 2019 that she and Pratt were "thinking about" a sibling for their son, who turned 2 that same month. "Thinking about baby #2 … " she wrote cryptically on Twitter.

Montag and Pratt haven't been secretive over the years about their desire to expand their family. In July 2018, Pratt told E! News that he and his wife were thinking of adding to their brood "next year."

"I'd love a girl or a boy," said Montag at the time. "I love having a son. It's so much fun. So if we have another boy, we'll probably have three [kids]." Pratt added, "A psychic did tell us we're gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley!"

Pratt recently honored the mom of one on Instagram for Mother's Day, calling her the "best mom you could dream of being."

"I truly believe becoming a mom has taken you to superhero level," he wrote.