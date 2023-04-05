Spanish Actress, 68, Welcomes Baby via Surrogate, Reveals Child Is Biologically Her Late Son's

Ana Obregón is clearing up rumors that she's become a mom for the second time at 68.

The Spanish actress opened up to HOLA! about the new addition to her family, revealing the baby girl named Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón (nicknamed Anita), born to her via a U.S.-based surrogate, is not her daughter but her granddaughter.

Obregón explains that the baby girl is the daughter of her late son — Aless Lequio, whom she shares with Italian aristocrat Alessandro Lequio — who died from cancer at 27 years old in May 2020.

"She is Aless's daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him," she told the outlet.

Obergón also revealed that they started the process of conceiving Aless' baby "the day my child went to heaven."

"What people don't know is that this was Aless' last will," she explained, addressing that Aless told both her and Lequio about his wishes and had frozen sperm before starting chemotherapy after his diagnosis.

As for why she used a US-based surrogate — a move that has been perceived as controversial because Spain is one of several countries where all forms of surrogacy are prohibited, according to Reuters — Obergón said, "The samples were preserved in the United States."

The actress noted the process took three years because of legalities. Legally, the little girl will be her daughter, but will always know that Obergón is her grandmother.

Noting it took several attempts for a pregnancy to result, Obergón said the process was a "long road."

"But it's what has kept me alive," she asserted. "It's just that if it weren't for this, I wouldn't be here anymore."

Sharing the interview on Instagram, Obergón wrote, "My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you. I promised you I'd bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms."

"When I hug her, it's an indescribable feeling because it's as if I were hugging you again," she continued, as translated to English. "I swear that I will take care of her with the infinite love that I have to give, and from heaven, you will help me."

Obergón concluded, "You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death. Mom ❤️."