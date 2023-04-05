Spanish Actress, 68, Welcomes Baby via Surrogate, Reveals Child Is Biologically Her Late Son's

Ana Obregón reveals the baby she recently welcomed via surrogate is the biological daughter of her late son, Aless, who died of cancer at 27 in May 2020

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 04:03 PM
Ana Obregon
Ana Obergón and late son Aless. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images; Ana Obregon/Instagram

Ana Obregón is clearing up rumors that she's become a mom for the second time at 68.

The Spanish actress opened up to HOLA! about the new addition to her family, revealing the baby girl named Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón (nicknamed Anita), born to her via a U.S.-based surrogate, is not her daughter but her granddaughter.

Obregón explains that the baby girl is the daughter of her late son — Aless Lequio, whom she shares with Italian aristocrat Alessandro Lequio — who died from cancer at 27 years old in May 2020.

"She is Aless's daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him," she told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Obergón also revealed that they started the process of conceiving Aless' baby "the day my child went to heaven."

"What people don't know is that this was Aless' last will," she explained, addressing that Aless told both her and Lequio about his wishes and had frozen sperm before starting chemotherapy after his diagnosis.

As for why she used a US-based surrogate — a move that has been perceived as controversial because Spain is one of several countries where all forms of surrogacy are prohibited, according to Reuters — Obergón said, "The samples were preserved in the United States."

The actress noted the process took three years because of legalities. Legally, the little girl will be her daughter, but will always know that Obergón is her grandmother.

Noting it took several attempts for a pregnancy to result, Obergón said the process was a "long road."

"But it's what has kept me alive," she asserted. "It's just that if it weren't for this, I wouldn't be here anymore."

Sharing the interview on Instagram, Obergón wrote, "My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you. I promised you I'd bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms."

"When I hug her, it's an indescribable feeling because it's as if I were hugging you again," she continued, as translated to English. "I swear that I will take care of her with the infinite love that I have to give, and from heaven, you will help me."

Obergón concluded, "You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death. Mom ❤️."

Related Articles
Nene Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Spend Quality Time Together Over Spring Break
NeNe Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Enjoy Time Together for Spring Break
Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is a 'Champ' And 'Going to Be Okay' in Hospital Update
Lea Michele Shares Son Ever, 2, Is Hospitalized Again, Says It's Hard Not to 'Break Down and Cry'
Tom Daley
Tom Daley Shares First Photos of Newborn Phoenix, Says Son Robbie Is 'Loving' Role as Big Brother
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday
Iggy Azalea son
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Son Onyx, 3, on First Day of Preschool: 'I Just Can't Take It!'
Naomi Osaka rollout
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Talks Cravings and Leaning Toward a 'Unique' Baby Name [Exclusive]
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: 'Am I Dying or Was That Gas?'
Rumer Willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Exclusive Bump Photos, Hopes Baby Has Bruce and Demi's 'Goofiness'
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose
Kaley Cuoco Calls Newborn Daughter Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in Photos After Coming Home
Kaley Cuoco Calls Baby Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in New Photos at Home with Tom Pelphrey
john travolta and daughter ella
John Travolta Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Ella's 23rd Birthday with Family Disney Trip: Watch
Rebel Wilson Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Royce's Face During Caribbean Getaway
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Royce's Face During Caribbean Getaway
Jessie J 43rd BRIT Awards
Jessie J Shares Sweet Clip of Baby Boy Moving Around Her Belly
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cql3FeLOkiS/ My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday 1d From: Charlie Roina Subject: Re: Paris Hilton Baby Photos for PEOPLE Date: April 4, 2023 at 8:54:19 PM EDT To: Michael Gioia ﻿AGREE—you are welcome to use!
Paris Hilton Shares New Photos with Son Phoenix Barron, 11 Weeks: 'My Whole World'
Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing' Can we do a tout of this pic? https://www.instagram.com/p/CqjBFxLuieb/?hl=en
Al Roker's Pregnant Daughter Shows Off Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing' 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sarah Polley attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqfiu1KAqAC/ . Sarah Polley/Instagram
Sarah Polley's 11-Year-Old Told Her to Return Her Oscar in April Fools' Prank: 'Given By Mistake'