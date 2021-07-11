Southern Charm's Landon Clements Celebrates Ashley Jacobs' Pregnancy at Lavish Baby Shower

Baby Grayson is almost here!

Former Southern Charm star Ashley Jacobs is gearing up for the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with husband Mike Appel. The 36-year-old announced the pregnancy — and her marriage to Appel, 40, — in an interview with PEOPLE in June.

On Saturday, fellow Southern Charm alum Landon Clements posted a picture of her posing alongside Jacobs at a beautifully decorated baby shower. The two grinned ear-to-ear as the mom-to-be clutched her ever-growing baby bump.

"I loved celebrating you and baby Grayson today! Thank you for having me it was so special. 💙," Clements captioned the image.

Grayson is due in August, the happy couple confirmed to PEOPLE.

Clements and Jacobs have been by each other's side through thick and thin since first starring in Bravo's hit reality show together. In July 2019, Clements supported Jacobs amid her turbulent return to the show in season 6 following her breakup with Thomas Ravenel.

"I wish everyone got to meet the girl I know," she captioned a selfie of her and Jacobs.

Two months prior, Jacobs posted her own special tribute to Clements, who she said was "the only person from the show who has been there for me."

"We have been put through the wringer and we came out stronger," Jacobs wrote. "I feel so fortunate to have found such a great support system and true friend in @alandonclements. Onwards and upwards!"

Jacobs and Appel, owner of Related Garments clothing apparel and creative agency Nnovate, met in August 2019 at a rooftop party in Jacobs' hometown of Santa Barbara, California. The couple made their relationship official on social media in December.

Now, the couple is expecting their first child on a very special day — the anniversary of their first meeting.

"It's wild how the universe works - our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago!" the couple told PEOPLE in June.

They later added, "We are over the moon to be on this adventure together, as newlyweds."

PEOPLE first revealed the couple's engagement in March. Appel popped the question while out on a snowmobile ride with Jacobs in Park City, Utah.