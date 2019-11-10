Kathryn Dennis Celebrates Son's Birthday After Reaching Custody Agreement with Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis is celebrating her son Saint on his 4th birthday.

On Saturday, the Southern Charm star, 28, shared a series of Instagram photos from Saint’s birthday party. In one photo, the proud parent held onto Saint and her daughter Kensington Calhoun, 5, with a big smile.

In another photo, the mother of two delivered a donut with a candle to Saint. “I love the boy that you are,” she wrote. “I love the man that you’ll be. I love you son. Holy 4!” Dennis wrote about her only son.

Dennis shares Saint and Kensie with her ex Thomas Ravenel. Just last week, the couple reached an agreement in their custody battle, according to court documents obtained by All About the Tea.

“The parties now consider it to be in their best interests and in accord with the best interests and welfare of their children to settle between themselves all matters in issue and have reached a permanent and complete agreement and now wish to reduce their agreement to writing and desire that it shall constitute the total agreement between them,” the court documents read.

Dennis and Ravenel, 57, have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Kensington and Saint, with Ravenel “being the primary custodian,” according to the court documents.

“[Ravenel] shall have a duty to consult with [Dennis] on all major decisions involving the children, including, but not limited to, the children’s education, extra-curricular activities, religious training, non-emergency healthcare and general welfare. If after discussion the parties are unable to come to an agreement on an issue concerning the minor children, [Ravenel] has final decision-making authority,” the documents stated.

“The caretaking parent shall have the right to make regular, day-to-day decisions regarding the children when the children are in that parent’s care,” the documents read.

Ravenel’s attorney confirmed the new custody agreement to PEOPLE. An attorney for Dennis didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time.

“The parties’ custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children,” said Ravenel’s lawyer. “The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights. This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis. Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

Per the agreement, both Ravenel and Dennis have agreed to raise their children in the Christian faith. They “agree that they have the same basic philosophy with regard to their desire to have their children raised in the Christian faith, and they desire that the minor children be confirmed. The parents shall cooperate to ensure that the children will attend all classes necessary for confirmation.”

When it comes to splitting time with the children, Dennis and Ravenel have created a timesharing schedule through summer 2020 and have also created a holiday and special occasions agreement, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Spring/Easter break and Mother’s Day/Father’s Day.

Additionally, the exes have agreed to “not expose the minor children to age-inappropriate/violent conduct, language, TV, videos, movies, books, or materials of any kind,” and it “specifically prohibits either parent from granting the children permission to watch any episode or reunion show of Southern Charm. This restraint expires on each child’s 13 birthday,” the documents state.

Should Ravenel and Dennis have romantic partners in the future, they have agreed to not have “any person with whom they are romantically involved (excluding a spouse) stay overnight with them while the children are present,” the documents read.

Both Ravenel and Dennis are also “restrained from the use of illegal drugs and/or abuse of prescription drugs at all times and from consuming excess alcoholic beverages while the minor children are in his/her care,” the documents state.

As part of the agreement, Charleston-based Ravenel and Dennis have agreed “it is in the children’s best interests to live close to both parents,” the documents state. But “should either parent decide to relocate outside of Charleston or Berkeley County, that parent shall provide notice of such intent to the other parent at least 90 days prior to the desired move date, along with the reason for the move and the desired new location of residence.”

Their agreement comes three years after Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel, who no longer stars on Southern Charm, was awarded full custody at the time.

In October 2018, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

The child custody agreement also comes more than a month after Ravenel pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault and battery after his children’s former nanny accused him of rape. He received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time.