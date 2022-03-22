Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Celebrates Daughter Kensington's 8th Birthday: 'A Wonderful Day'

Kathryn Dennis is celebrating her daughter's 8th trip around the sun!

The Southern Charm star shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of herself with her children — daughter Kensington Calhoun and son St. Julien Rembert, 6 — in colorful ensembles in honor of Kensington's special day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 8th birthday to my baby chica!" Dennis, 30, wrote in the caption. "We had a @limitedtoo inspired party. So many classics. We made lava lamps friendship bracelets and tie-dye scrunchies. Blowup chairs flower pillows, mom pulled out all the stops."

Detailing her kids' outfits for the occasion, she added, "Just look at my baby girl and her American Girl doll both in @loveshackfancy ! I think I was Kinsey because we're literally same brain. Don't gloss over the Mighty Ducks jersey that Saint is rocking. Traditions 💗 It was a wonderful day. Every day with them is bc I'm home."

Last month, Dennis — who shares her two children with ex Thomas Ravenel — opened up on Instagram about coparenting, especially when it comes to holidays.

RELATED: Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Had to 'Beg' to Get Back on the Show After Split from Ex Metul Shah

In a carousel of pictures posted a week before Valentine's Day, Dennis, Kensington and St. Julien all sported pink attire while out and about in Charleston, South Carolina.

"Coparenting means having to spend some holidays without my children..so we just celebrate early!" she wrote in the caption. "Today was *our* Valentine's Day. These 2 are the best of my heart, the pulse in my veins, the place where I am most connected to my truest self and life purpose. Whenever you feel lonely and need a little loving from home, just press your hand to your cheek and think 'Mommy loves you'!"

Over the holidays, the Bravo star posted another adorable photo with her two children and the newest addition to their family, a new puppy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.