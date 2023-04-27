'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm So Fortunate'

Meissner announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her first child in September

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE.

Published on April 27, 2023 09:35 AM
‘Southern Charm’ Star Chelsea Meissner Pregnant with First Baby: ‘I’m So Fortunate
Chelsea Meissner's ultrasound; Chelsea Meissner. Photo: Chelsea Meissner/Instagram, Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Chelsea Meissner is going to be a mom!

The Southern Charm alum revealed that she is expecting her first child on Instagram Wednesday. In the video announcing her pregnancy, she showed several recent ultrasound photos, with "Arriving September 2023" added as a caption atop the video.

"The circle of life is a powerful thing," Meissner, 37, wrote in the caption, adding that the news feels like a full-circle moment in the wake of her dog, Tyson's, death last August.

"When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own ... now here we are with one on the way," Meissner continued. "You just never know what God has in store for you."

The hair stylist, who starred on the hit Bravo series for three seasons before departing in 2019, continued, "I'm so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood."

Meissner also gave a shout-out to her baby on the way's father, whom she did not name, writing that she's "lucky to have one hell of a man!"

She concluded, "Here's to a thick girl summer🥵."

Several of Meissner's former Southern Charm castmates left words of support on her post including Cameran Eubanks, who welcomed her first child, daughter Palmer Corrine, in November 2017.

"LOVE HER ALREADY!! P can't wait for her Podna to arrive!! 💕 💕💓," Eubanks, 39, wrote in a comment.

"Couldn't be more excited for you my Chels 💓💓💓💓," added Naomie Olindo, while Madison LeCroy wrote, "Congratulations❤️ you're going to be a wonderful mom!"

SOUTHERN CHARM
Southern Charm season 6 cast. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

RELATED GALLERY: Southern Charm Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 2012, Meissner competed on season 24 of Survivor, where she placed third overall.

She joined Southern Charm in 2016 and made a name for herself as the resident adventure-seeking nature lover. She dated co-star Austen Kroll for several months between seasons 4 and 5 of the show, and was later linked to sailor Nick Dana.

Since leaving the reality series, Meissner has continued her career as a successful hair stylist in Charleston, South Carolina.

She also recently renovated her 1950s ranch home, transforming it into a sleek and modern space that gave it "new life."

"I could not be more in love," Meissner wrote on Instagram of the outdoor haven.

