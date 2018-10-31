Imitation is the highest form of flattery, especially for Halloween!

Ahead of her daughter Palmer’s first-ever Halloween, Cameran Eubanks dressed up her 11-month-old as Southern Charm costar Patricia Altschul. Complete with the Charleston socialite’s signature pet-printed caftan, little Palmer wore a brunette wig. She was also accompanied by family dog Elvis, who portrayed Altschul’s beloved butler, Michael. (All that was missing was Altschul’s pug, Chauncey!)

“I give you Patricia and Michael the Butler,” the mother of one captioned the image of her daughter and dog.

“Best. Costume. Ever,” Altschul’s apparel line, Patricia’s Couture, responded.

The Real World alum and husband Jason Wimberly welcomed their first child in November 2017.

Months before Palmer’s arrival, Altschul, 77, hosted a ’60s-themed baby shower for Eubanks, 34, at her home as seen in season 5 of the popular Bravo series.

And since her birth, little Palmer has been spoiled by Altschul.

“She’s received nicer gifts from Patricia than she has from her own mother. She gave her a little baby Chanel bag. I don’t even own a Chanel bag, so it’s not really Palmer’s, it’s mine,” Eubanks told The Daily Dish in May. “I’m gonna hide it from her, I think, until she’s later in life because no kid, I mean, you’re creating a monster by giving a kid a Chanel bag.”

Southern Charm Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Altschul’s son and fellow Southern Charm star Whitney Sudler-Smith has also been involved since Palmer’s birth.

“Believe it or not, Whitney has definitely been the most involved with Palmer. He comes and sees her. He’s always — a lot of people would be surprised by this — but he sends me articles on parenting,” Eubanks also told The Daily Dish. “There’s a whole ‘nother side of him that I don’t think people really see. He’s very, very caring, believe it or not.”