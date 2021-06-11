Ashley Jacobs and Mike Appel met in 2019 at a summer rooftop party in Jacobs' hometown of Santa Barbara, California

Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Announces Pregnancy - and Surprise Marriage! 'We Are Over the Moon'

Ashley Jacobs has a lot to celebrate!

The former Southern Charm star is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Mike Appel, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

But that's not all - the couple, who got engaged in March, recently tied the knot in a private, intimate wedding ceremony.

"We're having a baby!" the couple tells PEOPLE. "It's wild how the universe works - our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago!"

"Baby boy coming in August," Jacobs, 36, and Appel, 40, add.

Jacobs says the two planned a babymoon trip to Kauai, Hawaii to celebrate their first child's upcoming arrival together. And after tying the knot, they turned the vacation into a honeymoon.

The two enjoyed their relaxing getaway at the Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort, an upscale beachfront property at Poipu Beach.

"We are over the moon to be on this adventure together, as newlyweds," she says.

Jacobs and Appel, owner of Related Garments clothing apparel and creative agency Nnovate, met in 2019 at a summer rooftop party in Jacobs' hometown of Santa Barbara, California. The couple made their relationship Instagram official a few months later.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two got engaged while they were out on a snowmobile ride in Park City, Utah.

"After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we're on together is just getting started," Jacobs told PEOPLE at the time. "We're a great team and we can't wait for what's ahead! Buckle up!"