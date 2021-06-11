Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Announces Pregnancy - and Surprise Marriage! 'We Are Over the Moon'

Ashley Jacobs and Mike Appel met in 2019 at a summer rooftop party in Jacobs' hometown of Santa Barbara, California

By Jodi Guglielmi
June 11, 2021 01:04 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Photography by @Logic413

Ashley Jacobs has a lot to celebrate!

The former Southern Charm star is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Mike Appel, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

But that's not all - the couple, who got engaged in March, recently tied the knot in a private, intimate wedding ceremony.

"We're having a baby!" the couple tells PEOPLE. "It's wild how the universe works - our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago!"

"Baby boy coming in August," Jacobs, 36, and Appel, 40, add.

Credit: Photography by @Logic413

RELATED: Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Engaged to Boyfriend Mike Appel: 'We're a Great Team'

Jacobs says the two planned a babymoon trip to Kauai, Hawaii to celebrate their first child's upcoming arrival together. And after tying the knot, they turned the vacation into a honeymoon.

The two enjoyed their relaxing getaway at the Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort, an upscale beachfront property at Poipu Beach.

"We are over the moon to be on this adventure together, as newlyweds," she says.

Credit: Photography by @Logic413

RELATED: Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Has a New Boyfriend - 'Found Someone Close to My Own Age'

Jacobs and Appel, owner of Related Garments clothing apparel and creative agency Nnovate, met in 2019 at a summer rooftop party in Jacobs' hometown of Santa Barbara, California. The couple made their relationship Instagram official a few months later.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two got engaged while they were out on a snowmobile ride in Park City, Utah.

"After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we're on together is just getting started," Jacobs told PEOPLE at the time. "We're a great team and we can't wait for what's ahead! Buckle up!"

Jacobs was last linked to Thomas Ravenel, 58, whom she dated for more than a year before they split in 2018. Their relationship was chronicled on season 5 of Southern Charm.

`
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com