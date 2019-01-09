Khloé Kardashian 'Would Love Another Baby': 'It Helped Her and Tristan Stay Bonded,' Says Source

Just like her mom Kris Jenner and two older sisters, it seems Khloé Kardashian wants a big family.

The reality star, 34, welcomed her first child, a girl named True, with pro basketball player Tristan Thompson eight months ago, and a source reveals exclusively to PEOPLE that she’s already thinking about having a second baby.

“Having True has changed Khloé’s life,” the insider explains before addressing how the drama between the mother of one and her boyfriend, 27, has affected their plans for a family.

The Cavaliers power forward was caught cheating on her days before she went into labor, and she put her plans to move to Cleveland this past fall on hold. Still, they spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve together.

“Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite,” the source continues. “True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.”

The source adds that Khloé “would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn’t be surprising if she got pregnant again.”

The news comes just four days after the Good American founder told a follower on Twitter that she was open to having another child.

After the fan asked her point blank, “Are you thinking about having another baby?” she responded, “Goodness I don’t know! I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

She continued to muse, “I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

Khloé’s older sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West both have more than one child. Kourtney, 39, co-parents sons Reign Aston, 4, and Mason Dash, 9, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 6½, with ex Scott Disick.

Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 5, 2019

Kim, 38, and husband Kanye West have 3-year-old son Saint, as well as daughters Chicago, 1 on Tuesday, and North, 5½. The couple is currently expecting their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

Rob Kardashian has daughter Dream Renée, 2, with ex Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner has daughter Stormi, 11 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott, while Kendall Jenner has yet to have children.

In July, Khloé admitted her older sisters were “really making me think” about having more kids.

And back in season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé told viewers, “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Thompson, who is also a father to 2-year-old son Prince Oliver, previously explained his desires for a big family, too.

“I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me,” the athlete said in May during an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast.