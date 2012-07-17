'Babies All Over the Place' for Victoria's Secret Angels

"I don't feel like I need to give motherly advice to the other girls," Kroes, mother to 17-month-old son Phyllon Joy, says. "It's just nice that we all have babies: you can ask for advice and do playdates."

The Victoria’s Secret Angels are all gorgeous, but the girls have another shared quality that’s impossible to ignore: motherhood!

Alessandra Ambrósio and Lily Aldridge each delivered a baby recently, while Adriana Lima is currently expecting her second child this summer. As model Doutzen Kroes, 27,told PEOPLE at the Pelotonia for SoulCycle charity event Wednesday, “It’s babies all over the place!”

“I don’t feel like I need to give motherly advice to the other girls,” Kroes, mother to 17-month-old son Phyllon Joy, says. “It’s just nice that we all have babies: you can ask for advice and do playdates.”

However, it’s hard to get a date on the calendar because of hectic schedules, explains Kroes. “Adriana’s baby, Valentina, and my son went out around the time of the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] Show last year — and that’s about it!”

Angel Behati Prinsloo is excited about the prospect of having children on set — although she admits the reality is less than likely.

“We rarely shoot together — it’s always one on set, maybe two of us at a time,” notes Prinsloo, who’s currently dating Adam Levine. “It’s never a family affair, which is sad, but I can’t wait to see pictures of the new babies.”

It seems as though Aldridge’s newborn daughter Dixie Pearl may already be a model in the making. Angel Lindsay Ellingson tells PEOPLE, “Lily’s baby is adorable!” The 3-week-old is already a part of the Victoria’s Secret family: fellow Angel Erin Heatherton is her godmother.

But an Angel baby playdate may be occurring sooner rather than later, if Kroes has her way.

“I know that [Miranda Kerr‘s baby] Flynn is coming to town,” she shares. “Our sons are two weeks apart, so we should have a play date soon!”