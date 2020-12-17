"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea," Sophie Turner said on Instagram Wednesday

Sophie Turner Reveals She Wore a Mask While Giving Birth: 'You Can Wear a Mask at Walmart'

Sophie Turner is spilling some piping-hot "tea" about staying safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former Game of Thrones actress gave a rare comment about her new life as a mom on her Instagram Story Wednesday, revealing that she wore a mask while giving birth to daughter Willa, now 4 months.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea," said Turner, 24, appropriately sipping from a bottle in conclusion

Turner, who welcomed her baby girl with Joe Jonas in July, was photographed alongside her husband in April during an afternoon stroll with their pups, during which the couple wore masks.

Turner and Jonas, 31, have been seen out and about wearing masks many times since, including in September — their first outing since becoming parents.

In August, Turner and her musician beau shared a selfie with fans, encouraging their followers to "wear a mask" amid the global health crisis. Matching in white T-shirts, the new parents looked chill as ever as they struck a pose on their couch for the post on Jonas' Instagram Story.

Turner gave birth to baby Willa on July 22, reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement.

