The Game of Thrones star welcomed her first child in July

Sophie Turner Shows Off New Tattoo of Daughter Willa's Initial Below Ink of Letter 'J' for Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's tattoo collection continues to grow.

On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star, 24, casually debuted new body art baring her 3-month-old daughter Willa's initial in a selfie on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, Turner wears several gold necklaces and a black T-shirt that reads "Get Your Emotions In Motion." As she strikes a pose, a small "W" can be seen inked underneath her tattoo of the letter "J," which many fans believe she previously got as a homage to husband Joe Jonas.

Image zoom Credit: sophie turner/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: sophie turner/instagram

Turner and Jonas, 31, welcomed their first child together on July 22.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

The couple, who married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month, each have several sentimental tattoos inked on their bodies — including a few matching designs.

In March 2018, Jonas revealed a new tattoo of what appeared to be an outline of a naked woman inside a square frame designed by Toronto-based artist Curt Montgomery. Days later, Montgomery revealed he had inked a tattoo of a rabbit in a similar style on Turner's forearm.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

That October, the "What a Man Gotta Do" singer and the actress debuted more coordinating body art when tattoo artist Mr. K posted a photo of Toy Story-inspired designs that covered their wrists.

"To infinity," read Jonas’s script, while Turner's design completed the famous Buzz Lightyear line: "& beyond."

Last July, the pair paid tribute to their beloved dog Waldo with matching tattoos on their arms following the tragic death of the Alaskan Klee Kai.

"R.I.P. my little angel," Jonas wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo at the time, while Turner shared her own on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Jonas Shows Off Freshly Dyed Pink Hair and New Arm Tattoos in Snap Shared by Sophie Turner

The body art was done by New York-based tattooist Dragon, who posted a selfie with the couple, saying, "Thank you so much guys. See you later!"

Earlier this year, Jonas showed off a neck tat of a keyhole with a woman's eye that fans thought bared Turner's resemblance. However, others pointed out on social media that the style was similar to the arm tattoos the Jonas Brothers frontman debuted in October.