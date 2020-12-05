Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Never-Before-Seen Photo with Joe Jonas from Pregnancy

Sophie Turner is taking a walk down memory lane.

On Friday, the Game of Thrones star, 24, shared a slideshow of throwback images that included a never-before-seen shot taken during her pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one particular photograph, the actress shows off her bare baby bump as she snaps a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror. Turner's husband Joe Jonas can be seen standing beside her while gently resting his head on her shoulder.

Turner also included a picture of their surprise Las Vegas wedding in the slideshow, in which the couple poses in front of a colorful cake bearing Jonas' surname.

"Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks," Turner wrote on her Instagram.

Turner and Jonas, 31, first tied the knot in an small ceremony May 2019, immediately after they attended the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas. The fete was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel and featured the couple exchanging candy Ring Pop wedding bands.

The following month, the husband and wife said "I do" again in France.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair wanted a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe, but "had to get married in the States to make it legal."

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Willa — on July 22.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Though Turner previously kept news of her pregnancy off social media, she gave fans a glimpse into her journey to motherhood in September when she posted three unseen throwback snaps from when she was pregnant with Willa.

Image zoom Sophie Turner

In the first, the then-pregnant star could be seen enjoying a relaxing pool day with her dog. The second image showed Jonas reaching out to touch his wife's baby bump, while a third featured Turner smiling widely as she soaked up some sun in a green bikini.

Recently, the Dark Phoenix actress casually debuted a tattoo baring her baby girl's initial.