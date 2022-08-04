Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo from Second Pregnancy: 'Full of Baby'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently welcomed their second daughter together

By Staff Author
Published on August 4, 2022 12:35 PM

Sophie Turner is giving fans a glimpse at her most recent pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star, 26, shared a never-before-seen snap on Instagram from when she was expecting her second baby with husband Joe Jonas. The couple recently welcomed their second child together, another daughter, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE last month.

In the throwback photo, Turner rests sideways on top of a bed while her baby bump is on display under a black crop top and green bomber jacket. She smiles and closes her eyes as she places her hands behind her head.

"Full of baby," she captioned the photo.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps for Turner and the Jonas Brothers star told PEOPLE last month.

The actress confirmed that she and her husband, 32, were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The Dark Phoenix star also cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband of three years. She looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

