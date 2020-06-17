Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas tied the knot last May

There's a bump in the road.

Musician Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, stepped out in Los Angeles together on Wednesday, with the Game of Thrones actress showing off her baby bump under a crop top and gray leggings. She finished the look in white sneakers and a plaid blazer, covering her mouth and nose with a mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The pair exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands.

In a larger ceremony almost two months later, the husband and wife said "I do" again in France.

"Everybody's very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him."

Last year, Turner said that Jonas — who is part of pop group The Jonas Brothers with siblings Nick and Kevin — "saved" her life when she was struggling with her mental health while growing up in the spotlight.

"Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that's something I really wish hadn't happened," she told the Sunday Times. "Being in the age of social media when that's happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn't been documented from 13 — your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years."

The new member of the Jonas family will join Joe's 32-year-old brother Kevin's two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 3½, and Alena Rose, 6, whom he shares with wife Danielle.

Younger brother Nick, 27, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have spoken previously about their plans to start a family, saying they aren't in any rush to have children.