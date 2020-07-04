Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together

Pregnant Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump in White Dress as She Steps Out with Husband Joe Jonas

Summertime stroll!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday while taking a walk with their dogs and the Game of Thrones alum's parents.

Turner, 25, cradled her baby bump in photographs from the outing while wearing a strappy white dress with what appears to be a gray jumpsuit underneath as well as a pair of tennis shoes.

Meanwhile her husband, 30, opted for a white t-shirt and shorts. Both stars were also seen wearing masks as they enjoyed the sunshine together as a family.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Kevin Mazur/Getty

Although Turner kept her baby bump tightly under wraps for months, the private star first showed off her belly in a crop top and leggings on June 17.

"She's showing a lot and looks amazing," a source recently told PEOPLE.

The couple, who tied the knot twice last year — once in May, followed by a larger ceremony in June — also purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles together over the holidays.

"They were hoping to expand their family," another insider told PEOPLE, calling the new home a ”great family house” with plenty of room to raise children.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about how the couple have been laying low over the last few months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're having a good time," the singer said. "We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time."

Although the pair stepped out to show their support at a Black Lives Matter protest last month, a source previously told PEOPLE that "they're being cautious because of Sophie's pregnancy."