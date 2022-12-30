Sophie Turner Shares New Photos from Her Pregnancy with Second Baby as She Looks Back on 2022

The Games of Thrones star and musician husband Joe Jonas share two daughters, Willa and a newborn daughter they welcomed in July 2022

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 30, 2022 01:41 PM
Sophie Turner
Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner is looking back on a busy year, which included the arrival of her second baby girl with husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, shared new photos from her pregnancy this year in an Instagram carousel on Friday, including a snap of the star at the hospital seemingly before the baby's birth in July.

In the first picture, Jonas, 33, holds Turner's baby bump as she wears a bodycon gray dress that hugs her stomach. A second shot shows Turner admiring her bare bump from below as she snaps a mirror selfie.

Turner also shared a picture from a hospital bed where she gives the camera a thumbs up as she sits up in a hospital gown and wears her hair in pigtails with a headband.

"What a year friends," she captioned the gallery.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sophie Turner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sophie Turner/Instagram

The couple welcomed their second baby together in July, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time. Turner and Jonas welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps said.

The actress confirmed that she and her husband were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Joe Jonas</a> and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. John Shearer/Getty

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The actress also cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband of three years. She looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

