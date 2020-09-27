Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Pregnancy 2 Months After Welcoming Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child in July

Sophie Turner is finally giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy!

On Sunday, the 24-year-old actress shared a series of throwback photos from when she was pregnant. The never-before-seen images were posted two months after she welcomed her first child, daughter Willa, with husband Joe Jonas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Turner treated her fans to three separate photos, all of which showed her baby bump. In the first, the then-pregnant Game of Thrones star could be seen enjoying a relaxing pool day with her dog.

The second image featured Jonas reaching out to touch his wife's baby bump. Her third and final photo was another bikini snap, with Turner smiling widely as she soaked up some sun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Turner and the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, welcomed their first child together. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," their reps said in a statement to PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the birth, the couple welcomed Willa on July 22 at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

In June, a source told PEOPLE that the stars purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles.

"They were hoping to expand their family," said another insider. Brand-new and modern, the couple's new home "is a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.

Turner and Jonas first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The pair exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a larger ceremony almost two months later, the husband and wife said "I do" again in France.

The newest member of the Jonas family joins Joe's older brother Kevin's two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 3½, and Alena Rose, 6, whom he shares with wife Danielle.