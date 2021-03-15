In a message for the U.K.'s Mother's Day Sunday, Sophie Turner thanked husband Joe Jonas for making her a mom

Sophie Turner Says Being Mom to 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa, 7 Months, Is 'My Favorite Job' Ever

Sophie Turner is a parent before all else.

The Game of Thrones actress, 25, celebrated the U.K.'s Mother's Day on Sunday by thanking husband Joe Jonas and their "beautiful baby girl," daughter Willa, for making her a mom. The pair welcomed their first child together last year on July 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Story, adding, "Its my favourite job I've ever had."

Also on Sunday, Jonas, 31, shared a photo of himself taken by Turner, in which he references The Queen's Gambit TV show as he posed outside with a chess set. "Beth Harmon your move... 📸 @sophiet," he captioned the Instagram shot.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram

In a tribute post for her birthday last month, Jonas shared a goofy, never-before-seen photo of Turner while telling her how much he loves her. "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet," Jonas shared on Instagram.

"I love you," Turner responded in the comments section.

That was Turner's first birthday as a new mom. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep for the star said in a statement to PEOPLE back in July.

The couple first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. They exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. In a larger ceremony nearly two months later, they said "I do" again in France.