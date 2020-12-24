Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa, in July

Sophie Turner Says She Misses Her Baby Bump While Sharing Throwback from Pregnancy

Sophie Turner misses carrying her daughter.

The new mom — who welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas, daughter Willa, on July 22 — shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story taken during her pregnancy. The mirror selfie showing off her baby bump was in response to a prompt asking her to post "something you miss."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My belly," she writes with the snapshot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Game of Thrones star, 24, shared a slideshow of throwback images, including a never-before-seen shot from her pregnancy. In one photo, the actress showed off her bare baby bump as she snaps a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror. Jonas could be seen standing beside her while gently resting his head on her shoulder.

The actress gave a rare comment about her new life as a mom last week, revealing to her Instagram followers that she wore a mask while giving birth to Willa, who's now 5 months old.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea," said Turner at the time.

Turner recently received a thoughtful "early Xmas gift" from Jonas: a Hannah Montana T-shirt! She proudly showed off her love for the fictional singer on her Instagram Story earlier this month, sharing a selfie in which she wore a shirt featuring Hannah, from designer Jalonisdead.