Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are 'Delighted' to Welcome First Child

The Game of Thrones actress, 24, and "Sucker" singer, 30, have welcomed their first child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement to PEOPLE reads.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the birth, the couple welcomed a girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source tells Entertainment Tonight. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

In June, a source told PEOPLE that the stars purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles.

"They were hoping to expand their family," said another insider. Brand-new and modern, the couple's new home "is a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.

"They are definitely preparing for the baby," said the source. "She and Joe are both very happy."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turner and Jonas kept their distance from family and friends — but stepped out briefly to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in early June.

"They're being cautious because of Sophie's pregnancy,"the source said.

Turner and Jonas first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The pair exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands.

In a larger ceremony almost two months later, the husband and wife said "I do" again in France.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Joe opened up about laying low over the last few months. "We're having a good time," the singer said about their slower pace of life. "We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time."

The new member of the Jonas family joins Joe's older brother Kevin's two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 3½, and Alena Rose, 6, whom he shares with wife Danielle.

Younger brother Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have spoken previously about their plans to start a family, saying they aren't in any rush to have children.