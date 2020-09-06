Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together in July

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy a Stroll During First Outing Since Welcoming Daughter Willa

New parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out for their first outing since welcoming their daughter Willa.

The Game of Thrones actress, 22, and the singer, 31, were seen holding hands while walking around their Los Angeles neighborhood Thursday. Turner was dressed casually in sneakers, white pants and a striped tee while Jonas went with an all-black outfit in shorts and a hoodie. Both donned sunglasses and face masks for the excursion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Turner gave birth to baby Willa on July 22, reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement.

Last month, the couple shared a new selfie with fans, encouraging their followers to “wear a mask” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Matching in white T-shirts, the new parents looked chill as ever as they struck a pose on their couch for the post on Jonas’ Instagram Story.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Turner and Jonas secretly tied the knot after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas last May. Two months later, the couple said "I do" again in a fairytale wedding in France.

Turner kept her growing baby bump under wraps for most of her pregnancy, but showed off her belly earlier this summer while out on a shopping trip with Jonas.

"She's showing a lot and looks amazing," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Kevin Mazur/Getty

Before expanding their family, the newlyweds purchased a new baby-friendly home in Los Angeles over the holidays. "They were hoping to expand their family," an insider previously told PEOPLE, calling the new home a ”great family house” with plenty of room to raise children.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about how the couple has been laying low over the last few months amid the pandemic.