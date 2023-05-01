Sophie Turner Says She Made 'Honest Mistake' After Accidentally Posting a Video of Her Daughter

Sophie Turner is doubling down on her views about protecting her daughters' privacy after accidentally sharing a video of her older child.

On Monday morning, the Game of Thrones star, 27, accidentally shared a video of her and Joe Jonas' 2-year-old daughter Willa on her Instagram Story, quickly removing the post after realizing her mistake as she and Jonas are big proponents of keeping their girls out of the spotlight.

Turner, who also shares a 9-month-old baby girl with Jonas, later shared a message on her Instagram Story admitting that the video was an "honest mistake."

"Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories," she began. "We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for."

"Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any of other platform, please delete the video," Turner concluded.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the actress, who tied the knot in 2019, are notoriously private when it comes to the lives of their children.

They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by her little sister in 2022. The pair have never shared photos of either one of their daughters on their social media pages or with any media outlets, and they are careful to keep their girls out of the public eye.

In an interview with Elle UK last May, Turner was honest about how fame can be hard for her to deal with and how she and Jonas try to make their family life as normal as possible. "I'm very protective of the life we've built," she said. "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool."

"And my daughter never asked for any of this," she went on. "I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

"We'll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don't think we would professionally let her do anything until she's 18," she added. "I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child."