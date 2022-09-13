Sophie Turner Dons Feather Gown in First Red Carpet Appearance with Joe Jonas Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner is making her return to the red carpet in style!

Alongside husband Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones star attended the premiere of the singer's new movie Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. The sighting marked her first carpet appearance since the pair welcomed their second baby this summer.

During the outing, Turner, 26, wore a multicolored feather sequin gown with her wavy red hair parted in the center. Jonas, 33, went shirtless under a chic black velvet suit jacket with matching black pants.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In July, representatives for both stars exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed their second child.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," they said at the time. The couple is also parents to 2-year-old daughter Willa.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a sweet tribute to Jonas on his 33rd birthday in August, Turner shared a photo of the two of them embracing.

"Happy birthday my love," Turner wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

The couple also recently moved their family to Miami, and Jonas opened up to PEOPLE last month about the decision to relocate.

RELATED VIDEO: Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo from Second Pregnancy: 'Full of Baby'

"We went to come visit and we just loved it. I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret," he said at the time. "It's really great. I'm enjoying [Miami] and I've become pretty good friends with people down here, and it's not far from Europe and it's not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they're a lot closer."