Image zoom Eamonn McCormack/WireImage Only two months ago, British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor shared that she was waiting for her childless friends to "catch up," but it seems her hopes for a second child with husband Richard Jones may have eventually won her over! Taking to her official site to make the announcement, Sophie reveals that she is expecting a sibling for her 4 ½-year-old son Sonny, saying the "Ellis-Bextor-Joneses are thrilled" with the upcoming April arrival. "I’ll be having a break around March [or] April as I am very happy to share with you all the news that I am having another baby." In addition to the new arrival, Sophie is looking forward to the release of her new single Sophia Loren, which is currently being featured in the Rimmel mascara ad. Sophie’s fourth album is also scheduled for release late summer. With a packed schedule, the 29-year-old hopes "you’re feeling good about all this news…looks like 2009 is going to be an exciting year (and busy!) for me. I can’t wait!" Source: Sophie’s Official Site Thanks to CBB reader Jennie. Advertisement EDIT POST Close Share options Close View image Sophie Ellis-Bextor Expecting Second Child this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.