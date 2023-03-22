Sophia Grace Details 'Scary' But 'Amazing' Emergency C-Section to Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Surreal'

Sophia Grace Brownlee is opening up about her experience giving birth to her first baby.

In a new YouTube vlog shared on Saturday, the new mom — whose viral video of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" propelled her and her cousin Rosie McClelland to stardom a decade ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — opened up about how being in labor "didn't go as planned as I thought it would."

The 19-year-old British influencer's baby boy arrived days ahead of his due date and at first, Brownlee wasn't even sure she was in labor.

"It was definitely different to anything I had before ... I sort of ignored it because I thought you know, 'I'm just hoping something's happening because I want it to happen,'" she recalled.

As time passed, it became clear to both Brownlee and her mom that what she was feeling were contractions.

"I hadn't felt anything like it to be honest. I knew I was in labor at that point and I was like, 'Wow this is quite scary because it is not like the pain that I imagined it to be,'" she shared.

By the time Brownlee made her way to the hospital, she discovered she was three centimeters dilated, and though she was "excited," she grew more nervous as her contractions progressed.

"Honestly, it was so scary, every time I was about to get a contraction, I would cry and be like, 'I can't do this,' " she recalled.

Brownlee pushed for two hours before doctors informed her they would have to try other methods to deliver the baby. Because of his position, a cesarean section became the only viable delivery option.

"One of my biggest fears is being put to sleep with general anesthetic ... I really don't like the feeling of being out of control," she explained, opting to be awake for the procedure.

Brownlee and her boyfriend welcomed their baby boy "after about 5-10 minutes."

"I heard [my baby] cry and then I cried because I couldn't believe that I had my own baby," the new mom shared. It was just so surreal."

After some mild complications and a night in the neonatal intensive unit (NICU), both mom and baby are happy and healthy. She has yet to show her baby's face or share his name.

"I got to meet my baby that I'd carried for a very, very long time and it was just like I imagined," she shared. "I knew I was going to cry. It was just crazy. It's been mad."