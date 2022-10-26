Sophia Grace Brownlee is pushing back at critics who said she's not old enough to be a mom.

The 19-year-old British influencer, whose viral video of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" propelled her and her cousin Rosie McClelland to stardom a decade ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opened up in a new interview on Thursday about the backlash she's seen since announcing she was pregnant with her first child.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually most people are like, 'You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions," Bownlee told E! News.

She went on to say she's trying not to pay attention to the haters. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," the musician said to the outlet. "And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

sophia grace/ instagram

Instead, Brownlee is celebrating those who have embraced her decision to pursue motherhood, even at a young age — like her cousin McClelland, who shared in the excitement on Instagram.

"I've seen so many supportive comments about how 'You're young, but I had a baby at this age' and it was so lovely," she told E! News. "It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident."

"It's a human, but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby," continued Brownlee, who shot to fame when she was just 9 years old. "My family and friends are so supportive. I'm sure that I will help so much. So I feel really confident about it now."

Brownlee revealed her pregnancy news in a video posted to her YouTube account on Oct. 22.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said in the nearly eight-minute clip. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

While she's has not yet shared who her long-term partner is, Brownlee said in the video she was "very shocked" to learn she was pregnant.

"I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have," Brownlee told her followers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McClelland late shared her support for her "Super Bass" partner.

"Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy!" McClelland said on Instagram To say I'm excited is [an] understatement, I can't wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much 💗💙💗💙💗💙 ."

In the comments section, Brownlee responded, writing: "Love you sm, you have always been the best cousin to me ❤️❤️❤️."